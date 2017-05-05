FEMA grants extension for proof of loss deadline

A letter submitted to FEMA from Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon has been gr anted, clearing the way for an extension for the proof of loss deadline of May 10, 2017.

Those still on the road to rebuilding their homes now have until September 1, 2017, which is more than a year since the August disaster to get the proper paperwork detailing their damages in to FEMA. Congressman Garret Graves calls it a victory.

"So this is the fourth extension again and I think it's the longest one that's been done," Graves said. "It gives folks a few more months to be able to come into compliance, to be able to submit the documentation to FEMA so that they can get the different losses covered."

While everyone is in different phases of recovery, Graves believes the extension is a valuable tool which gives people the time they need to get multiple opinions to ensure they get enough money to fully rebuild.

"We've urged people to try and get a second or even a third opinion from contractors so that they can ensure that the proof of loss they're submitting is within a range that they can truly get their house rebuilt or reconstructed," Graves added.

While he believes the current deadline is the longest opportunity ever gr anted for a natural disaster, Graves encourages people to take advantage of the extra time and get their paperwork to FEMA.

"By getting people more time in some cases as they’re rebuilding they may find that the damage is greater than they initially believed. It allows them to submit a subsequent proof of loss and hopefully get all those damages covered," Graves said.

