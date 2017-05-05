Young boy fatally wounded from gunshot to head - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Young boy fatally wounded from gunshot to head

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A minor was fatally wounded in a shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. Friday.

The incident occurred at Mallard Crossing Apartments in the 11300 block of Greenwell Springs Rd.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say that Zion Barthelemy, 13, was shot at around 7:30 p.m.

Barthelemy was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from the injury he sustained.

K-9 units were on the scene looking for possible suspects. Police do not believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly