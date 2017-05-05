Young boy fatally wounded from gunshot to head

A minor was fatally wounded in a shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. Friday.

The incident occurred at Mallard Crossing Apartments in the 11300 block of Greenwell Springs Rd.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say that Zion Barthelemy, 13, was shot at around 7:30 p.m.

Barthelemy was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from the injury he sustained.

K-9 units were on the scene looking for possible suspects. Police do not believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

This investigation is ongoing.

