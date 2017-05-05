2 juveniles arrested in shooting death of 13y.o.

Two juveniles were arrested after a teen was fatally shot Friday evening.

The incident occurred at Mallard Crossing Apartments in the 11300 block of Greenwell Springs Rd.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say that Zion Barthelemy, 13, was shot at around 7:30 p.m.

Barthelemy was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from the injury he sustained.

According to reports, Barthelemy and two friends were in the breezeway of the apartment complex when one accidentally fired the weapon.

Deputies say a 13-year-old was charged with negligent homicide and a 12-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm. They were both booked into juvenile detention.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.