12y.o. boy in critical condition after being shot in the head

A minor was injured in a shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd. Friday.

The incident occurred at Mallard Crossing Apartments in the 11300 block of Greenwell Springs Rd.

Sources say the minor was shot in the head at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition.

K-9 units were on the scene looking for possible suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.