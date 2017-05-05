LSU board votes to rename African American Cultural Center to honor Clarence L. Barney Jr.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, a motion was adopted to rename the African American cultural center at LSU.

The center will be renamed to the Clarence L. Barney Jr. African American Cultural Center.

“The African American Cultural Center exists today because of Clarence Barney,” said LSU Board of Supervisors member James Williams.

In the 1980s, Barney helped champion the students' request to have a center on campus. The center was then developed in 1993.

“This will give us another naming opportunity where people from all walks will be able to see with pride the commitment that this institution has for its diversity,” said Dereck Rovaris Sr., LSU vice provost for diversity and chief diversity officer. “Now you see more African American students at this university than over 70 historically black colleges and universities ... This institution is committed to all of its students, and all those who come through its halls.”

In addition to his work at LSU, Barney served as the president of the Urban League of Greater New Orleans for more than 30 years.

Barney died in 2005 at the age of 70.

The university plans to hold a rededication ceremony for the Clarence L. Barney Jr. African American Cultural Center later this year.

WAFB's Carmen Farrish was at the meeting

