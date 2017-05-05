Warrant: Investigators use DNA evidence to charge man accused of touching a child

A man accused of molesting a child in August was booked into prison Thursday, according to court documents.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Bernard Edwards, 54, of Baton Rouge, is accused of inappropriately touching an elementary-aged girl.

According to the arrest warrant, DNA evidence connected Edwards to the crime.

Edwards was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of aggravated crime against nature.

Bond has not been set.

