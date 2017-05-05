Over $10K raised in 15 minutes for injured BRPD officer

A fundraiser sold out within 15 minutes, helping raise roughly $10,000 for an injured Baton Rouge police officer.

Over 800 plates of food were quickly distributed Friday beginning at 11 a.m. They set up outside Zachary City Hall.

This fundraiser was organized by members of the Zachary Police Department to benefit Officer Rickey Faust. That's because before joining the ranks at the Baton Rouge Police Department, Faust worked in Zachary.

Faust was injured on Tuesday, March 21 in a wreck on I-12 while. He was on duty and was responding to a call. While he was driving on I-12 E between the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits, he was forced to swerve to avoid hitting another vehicle. That caused him to crash into the concrete median.

Since then, Faust had two surgeries to repair damage to his ribs and spine. He spent several weeks in the ICU.

This is the second fundraiser to benefit Faust. The first was organized by the Baton Rouge Police Department and was held outside its headquarters on Airline Hwy.

Chief Carl Dabadie says it's important for the BRPD family to come together in a time such as this.

“We're one big family here and when somebody's hurt, we're all hurt and we're here to do our part and help Rickey in any way that we can,” said Dabadie.

Along with his medical bills, Faust's family is still recovering financially from flooding that destroyed their home.

