Teen candidate for Mars mission talks to students from False River Academy

Roadway incidents for Friday, May 5More >>
The center will be renamed to the Clarence L. Barney Jr. African American Cultural Center.More >>
Bond has been set at $25,000 for a man who was arrested for allegedly making threats against law enforcement and their families.More >>
Just like the rusty brake rotors he resurfaces, Chad Bush admits he needed more than just a little work. "I've always been my own biggest critic," says the auto technician. "I always thought I was a screw up. I guess the drugs compounded that."More >>
Four people have been arrested after they allegedly tried to run from police because they were spotted in a stolen car.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
