Teen candidate for Mars mission talks to students from False River Academy

A Baton Rouge teen, who is on NASA’s short list of candidates to be on one of the first manned missions to Mars, spoke to students at the Louisiana National Guard Bayou State STARBASE on Friday.

Alyssa Carson, 16, addressed 31 kids from False River Academy in New Roads. The STARBASE is located in Rosedale.

The junior at Baton Rouge International School is the youngest person to ever attend every NASA space camp in the world.

She is also the youngest person to be accepted to the Advanced PoSSUM Academy, a program that focuses on upper atmospheric research and manned space flight.

NASA plans to send humans to Mars in the 2030s.

