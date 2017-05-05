FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice

YOUR QUICKCAST:
FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, breezy NW winds; quite mild - a high of 74°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool - a low of 51°
SATURDAY: Sunny, light west winds; a bit warmer - a high of 80°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
-Enjoy the start of a stretch of quiet and dry weather throughout SE LA/SW MS; in fact, Friday and Saturday, temperatures will trend a bit below the norm/average for early May (no complaints)!
-Cool start to this Cinco de Mayo … our low dropped into the lower 50°s (normal/average: 62°); Saturday and Sunday mornings again quite nice and cool, in the low/mid 50°s
-Sunny skies will stay in our weather headline all weekend - it looks as if the first weekend of May is shaping up to be picture perfect!
-Temperatures will start to heat up again (feeling more like May!) during the afternoon Sunday (mid 80°s) … and we’re back to daytime highs in the mid/upper 80°s for the majority of next week!
-No need for the umbrella though - not until perhaps the latter part of next week - the first mention of a spotty/isolated shower (10% - 20%) doesn’t even occur until Thursday - good news!
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: NW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 5 - 8 feet: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
Inland Lakes: NW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Waves, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
TIDES FOR MAY 6:
High Tide: 11:44 a.m. +0.8
Low Tide: 3:29 a.m. +0.6
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 5 …95° (1952); 45° (1954)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 5 … 84°; 62°
SUNRISE: 6:17 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:46 p.m.
