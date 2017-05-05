FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, breezy NW winds; quite mild - a high of 74°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool - a low of 51°

SATURDAY: Sunny, light west winds; a bit warmer - a high of 80°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-Enjoy the start of a stretch of quiet and dry weather throughout SE LA/SW MS; in fact, Friday and Saturday, temperatures will trend a bit below the norm/average for early May (no complaints)!

-Cool start to this Cinco de Mayo … our low d ropped into the lower 50°s (normal/average: 62°); Saturday and Sunday mornings again quite nice and cool, in the low/mid 50°s

-Sunny skies will stay in our weather headline all weekend - it looks as if the first weekend of May is shaping up to be picture perfect!

-Temperatures will start to heat up again (feeling more like May!) during the afternoon Sunday (mid 80°s) … and we’re back to daytime highs in the mid/upper 80°s for the majority of next week!

-No need for the umbrella though - not until perhaps the latter part of next week - the first mention of a spotty/isolated shower (10% - 20%) doesn’t even occur until Thursday - good news!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 5 - 8 feet: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

Inland Lakes: NW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Waves, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

TIDES FOR MAY 6:

High Tide: 11:44 a.m. +0.8

Low Tide: 3:29 a.m. +0.6

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 5 …95° (1952); 45° (1954)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 5 … 84°; 62°

SUNRISE: 6:17 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:46 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.