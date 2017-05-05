LSU vs South Carolina: SEC Series Preview

The Tigers are looking to add to their three-game winning streak this weekend against South Carolina at The Box.
The Tigers swept Alabama last weekend and are currently one game behind Auburn and Mississippi State in the SEC West.
Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at the Gamecocks hitting and pitching leaders.
|2017
|LSU
|USC
|Record
|30-15
|26-17
|SEC
|13-8
|10-11
|Ranking
|11,12,15
|25
Key stat: Gamecocks have not won an SEC Series since March 24. Yes, it was Alabama.
TEAM HITTING:
|2017
|LSU
|USC
|Batting Avg
|.290
|.268
|Home Runs
|40
|39
|Triples
|7
|8
|Doubles
|80
|70
|Runs/Game
|6.7
|5.2
Leading hitters for the Gamecocks:
Jacob Olson: .315 batting average, five home runs, one triple, eight doubles, 23 RBI
LT Tolbert: .308 batting average, three home runs, one triple, six doubles, 29 RBI
TJ Hopkins: .277 batting average, four home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 14 RBI
Jonah Bride: .277 batting average, two home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 19 RBI
TEAM PITCHING:
|2017
|LSU
|USC
|ERA
|3.93
|3.55
|Opp. Batting Avg
|.241
|.227
|Strikeouts
|405
|416
|Base on Balls
|164
|163
Leading pitchers for the Gamecocks:
Clarke Schmidt: 4-2, 1.34 ERA, nine appearances, nine starts, 70 strikeouts
Colie Bowers: 3-1, 2.13 ERA, 17 appearances, 0 starts, three saves
Adam Hill: 3-3, 2.30 ERA, 10 appearances, 10 starts, 62 strikeouts
Josh Reagan: 4-1, 2.58 ERA, four appearances, one start, two saves
Tyler Johnson: 0-1, 2.51 ERA, 11 appearances, 0 starts, seven saves
PITCHING MATCHUPS:
Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.
South Carolina: Wil Crowe (4-4, 3.56 ERA)
LSU: Alex Lange (5-4, 3.31 ERA)
Game 2: Saturday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network
South Carolina: Adam Hill (3-3, 2.30 ERA)
LSU: Jared Poche’ (7-3, 3.55 ERA)
Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN
South Carolina: TBA
LSU: Eric Walker (5-1, 3.69 ERA)
