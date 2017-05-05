LSU vs South Carolina: SEC Series Preview

The Tigers are looking to add to their three-game winning streak this weekend against South Carolina at The Box.

The Tigers swept Alabama last weekend and are currently one game behind Auburn and Mississippi State in the SEC West.

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at the Gamecocks hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU USC Record 30-15 26-17 SEC 13-8 10-11 Ranking 11,12,15 25

Key stat : Gamecocks have not won an SEC Series since March 24. Yes, it was Alabama.

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU USC Batting Avg .290 .268 Home Runs 40 39 Triples 7 8 Doubles 80 70 Runs/Game 6.7 5.2

Leading hitters for the Gamecocks:

Jacob Olson: .315 batting average, five home runs, one triple, eight doubles, 23 RBI

LT Tolbert: .308 batting average, three home runs, one triple, six doubles, 29 RBI

TJ Hopkins: .277 batting average, four home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 14 RBI

Jonah Bride: .277 batting average, two home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 19 RBI

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU USC ERA 3.93 3.55 Opp. Batting Avg .241 .227 Strikeouts 405 416 Base on Balls 164 163

Leading pitchers for the Gamecocks:

Clarke Schmidt: 4-2, 1.34 ERA, nine appearances, nine starts, 70 strikeouts

Colie Bowers: 3-1, 2.13 ERA, 17 appearances, 0 starts, three saves

Adam Hill: 3-3, 2.30 ERA, 10 appearances, 10 starts, 62 strikeouts

Josh Reagan: 4-1, 2.58 ERA, four appearances, one start, two saves

Tyler Johnson: 0-1, 2.51 ERA, 11 appearances, 0 starts, seven saves

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.

South Carolina: Wil Crowe (4-4, 3.56 ERA)

LSU: Alex Lange (5-4, 3.31 ERA)

Game 2: Saturday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network

South Carolina: Adam Hill (3-3, 2.30 ERA)

LSU: Jared Poche’ (7-3, 3.55 ERA)

Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN

South Carolina: TBA

LSU: Eric Walker (5-1, 3.69 ERA)

