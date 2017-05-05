LSU vs South Carolina: SEC Series Preview - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU vs South Carolina: SEC Series Preview

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
The Tigers are looking to add to their three-game winning streak this weekend against South Carolina at The Box.

The Tigers swept Alabama last weekend and are currently one game behind Auburn and Mississippi State in the SEC West.

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at the Gamecocks hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU USC
Record  30-15 26-17
SEC   13-8 10-11
Ranking 11,12,15 25

Key stat: Gamecocks have not won an SEC Series since March 24. Yes, it was Alabama.

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU USC
Batting Avg .290 .268
Home Runs 40 39
Triples  7 8
Doubles  80 70
Runs/Game 6.7 5.2

Leading hitters for the Gamecocks: 
Jacob Olson: .315 batting average, five home runs, one triple, eight doubles, 23 RBI  
LT Tolbert: .308 batting average, three home runs, one triple, six doubles, 29 RBI  
TJ Hopkins: .277 batting average, four home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 14 RBI   
Jonah Bride: .277 batting average, two home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 19 RBI 

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU USC
ERA  3.93 3.55
Opp. Batting Avg  .241 .227
Strikeouts 405 416
Base on Balls 164 163

Leading pitchers for the Gamecocks:
Clarke Schmidt: 4-2, 1.34 ERA, nine appearances, nine starts, 70 strikeouts
Colie Bowers: 3-1, 2.13 ERA, 17 appearances, 0 starts, three saves 
Adam Hill: 3-3, 2.30 ERA, 10 appearances, 10 starts, 62 strikeouts  
Josh Reagan: 4-1, 2.58 ERA, four appearances, one start, two saves  
Tyler Johnson: 0-1, 2.51 ERA, 11 appearances, 0 starts, seven saves 

PITCHING MATCHUPS:
Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.
South Carolina: Wil Crowe (4-4, 3.56 ERA)  
LSU: Alex Lange (5-4, 3.31 ERA) 

Game 2: Saturday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network
South Carolina: Adam Hill (3-3, 2.30 ERA)
LSU: Jared Poche’ (7-3, 3.55 ERA)

Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN 
South Carolina: TBA
LSU: Eric Walker (5-1, 3.69 ERA)

