YOUR TURN: Judge Trudy White

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Sally Seneca. Seneca and dozens of other people agreed with our commentary this week, condemning the decision of Judge Trudy White for letting a convicted child rapist out of jail so he could be with his sick mother. Judge White’s decision was upsetting to many people including Seneca. In her words:

Where is her compassion for this young victim? She seems to have a ton of it for the rapist though, which is unbelievable. I agree with your opinion - totally revolting! The child will be dealing with the effects of this crime for years to come if not all her life. I may feel sorry for his sick mother but in no way does that translate into any free time for him. A petition needs to be circulated to have Judge White removed if this is the best decision she can make on such a serious crime. Shame on her!

