LSP: Man threatens law enforcement, families in response to Alton Sterling decision

Roadway incidents for Friday, May 5More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 5More >>
A man has been arrested for making threats against law enforcement and their families, according to authorities.More >>
A man has been arrested for making threats against law enforcement and their families, according to authorities.More >>
Thursday night, a small group of protesters gathered outside Baton Rouge police headquarters after Wednesday's Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling case.More >>
Thursday night, a small group of protesters gathered outside Baton Rouge police headquarters after Wednesday's Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling case.More >>
Heavy rainfall in parts of the midwest has washed out roads and inundated homes with water in several parts of Missouri and Arkansas. The excess water along the Mississippi River is now flowing into Louisiana, sparking a flood warning for parts of the state until the end of the month.More >>
Heavy rainfall in parts of the midwest has washed out roads and inundated homes with water in several parts of Missouri and Arkansas. The excess water along the Mississippi River is now flowing into Louisiana, sparking a flood warning for parts of the state until the end of the month.More >>
Did you buy a box or two of Thin Mints or any other now-famous Girl Scout cookie? The sales season has wrapped with a new queen of all half-pint sales ladies.More >>
Did you buy a box or two of Thin Mints or any other now-famous Girl Scout cookie? The sales season has wrapped with a new queen of all half-pint sales ladies.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.More >>
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>