LSP: Man threatens law enforcement, families in response to Alton Sterling decision

A man has been arrested for making threats against law enforcement and their families, according to authorities.

Louisiana State Police reported Thallemus Thomas, 38, of Zachary, made a post on social media that stated: "It’s time Baton Rogue u didn’t learn from the police killing n Baton Rouge." It goes on to read, "we will find the cops and execute them if we can’t find them, we will kill one of their family members."

Police said this communicates a circumstance dangerous to human life with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety.

LSP detained Thomas on Thursday, May 4. During the interview, Thomas reportedly said he created a fake social media account and after reading the comments on the recent Alton Sterling federal decision became angry and wrote his post.

Thomas was booked on charges of terrorizing, as well as other traffic violations.

The post was sent to WAFB on social media, where it, and the fake profile, have since been removed. You can view the post in its entirety below.

