Bond set at $25K for man arrested for Facebook post threatening law enforcement

Bond has been set at $25,000 for a man who was arrested for allegedly making threats against law enforcement and their families.

Louisiana State Police reported Thallemus Thomas, 38, of Zachary, made a post on social media that stated: "It’s time Baton Rogue u didn’t learn from the police killing n Baton Rouge." It goes on to read, "we will find the cops and execute them if we can’t find them, we will kill one of their family members."

Police said this communicates a circumstance dangerous to human life with the intent of causing members of the general public to be in sustained fear for their safety.

LSP detained Thomas on Thursday, May 4. During the interview, Thomas reportedly said he created a fake social media account and after reading the comments on the recent Alton Sterling federal decision became angry and wrote his post.

RELATED STORIES: The Federal Decision

Thomas was booked on charges of terrorizing, as well as other traffic violations.

According to records from the 19th Judicial District Court, Thomas has at least five prior arrests, but only one case resulted in a sentence.

In 2005 Thomas was sentenced to two years probation for a forgery conviction. However, the following year his probation was revoked and he was sentenced by Judge Bonnie Jackson to serve two years in jail with an additional two years of probation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.