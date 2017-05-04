Small group of protesters gathers outside BRPD headquarters after DOJ decision on Sterling case

Thursday night, a small group of protesters gathered outside Baton Rouge police headquarters after Wednesday's Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling case.

A few police officers were also at the corner of Airline Hwy. and Goodwood Blvd. to make sure people stayed safe and followed the laws.

"We want y'all to be able to get your message out there peacefully, understand? And the quickest way to not get it heard once it gets reported is gonna' be by being arrested. That's the only thing that's gonna' get reported. But for y'all to do this peacefully, protest peacefully," said a BRPD officer on the scene as he addressed the group of protesters.

Officials announced Wednesday, May 3 that federal investigators have declined to charge two BRPD officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Sterling.

Sterling, 37, was shot and killed by a BRPD officer on July 5, 2016 after Officer Blane Salamoni and Officer Howie Lake II were called to a convenience store to investigate a report of a man threatening another man with a gun. One of several videos of the shooting appears to show one officer remove a gun from Sterling’s pocket immediately after the shooting.

