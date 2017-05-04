Intense flooding in midwest sparks flood warning for parts of south Louisiana

Heavy rainfall in parts of the midwest has washed out roads and inundated homes with water in several parts of Missouri and Arkansas. The excess water along the Mississippi River is now flowing into Louisiana, sparking a flood warning for parts of the state until the end of the month.

"We've reached a point on the Mississippi River where the water's gotten high enough that we need to activate our proactive inspection process," said Ricky Boyett, spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Boyett says crews are out now monitoring the levee along the Mighty Mississippi, which is phase one of their flood fight plan.

"We'll check every mile of the levee, looking for any areas that we need to either take action or to monitor closely as the water continues to rise," Boyett added.

The flood stage locally along the Mississippi is 35 feet. The National Weather Service predicts the river will rise above that as early as Tuesday, reaching as high as 37 feet later this month. Boyett says for the most part, it's not a cause for concern because of the levee system.

"The system as a whole is better than it's ever been before, however, you know every year can be a little different," Boyett added.

It's why crews are keeping a close eye on some low-lying areas. "It's important that we stay on top of it and we stay vigilant and making sure that we know any area that is an area of concern," he added.

Boyett confirms the corps is sending about 50,000 sandbags to the Port Allen staging area to help near Angola. While they have not gotten any other requests yet, he encourages residents who see anything out of the ordinary to say something.

"We will have guys on the levee, but just as important are the eyes and ears of the residents to let us know if they see something we haven't seen," said Boyett.

Anyone who notices anything unusual in low-lying areas is encouraged to contact the Corps of Engineers at 225-346-3093.

Click here for more information on the current river stages.

