Mother's Day buffet to be held at White Oak Plantation in Baton Rouge

Chefs John Folse and Jeremy Langlois are hosting a multi-course Mother's Day buffet at White Oak Plantation & Farm on Sunday, May 14.

There will be two seatings: one at 11 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. After the meal, guests can tour the vegetable, mint, and flower gardens, visit the farm and stone-ground grist mill, and walk down Cathedral Lane to White Oak's lake and pier.

The buffet is $55.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids age 6 to 11. Kids under 5-years-old eat for free. To make reservations, call 225-751-1882. White Oak is located at 17660 George O'Neal Rd. in Baton Rouge.

