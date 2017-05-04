Community cleanup event in North Baton Rouge to be held May 6

Community Against Drugs and Violence, Inc. (CADV) will host an effort to clean up and reinvigorate North Baton Rouge during its annual community cleanup campaign in Scotlandville.

The cleanup event will be held Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This cleanup campaign is one of the largest in North Baton Rouge and is comprised of a large group of volunteers, including students and residents of the community.

Participants are encouraged to share stories, photos, and videos on social media using the hashtag #Restore&RenewNBR. The effort will target the Scotlandville area just north of Southern University and will focus on removing litter and debris, cutting and clearing overgrown brush, tidying up streets, and collecting plastic and electronics for recycling.

All volunteers are welcome to participate in the event. Registration will be Saturday, May 6 from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Cleaning supplies, gloves, and refreshments will be provided.

