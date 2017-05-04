Councilwoman, Fathers on a Mission to host event celebrating fatherhood

Metro councilwoman Chauna Banks and Fathers on a Mission (FOAM) will host an event geared at celebrating fatherhood.

The event, called Ties That Bind, is scheduled for Sunday, June 11 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Jewel Newman Community Center, local at 2013 Central Rd. in Baton Rouge. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to all fathers in East Baton Rouge Parish. The goal of the event is to provide fathers the opportunity to connect with each other and share lessons about fatherhood, learn about local resources to support being a good father, address topics about the rights and responsibilities of single fathers, gain parenting skills and insight, and create a legacy of engaged fathers.

"The involvement of fathers is critical to a child's growth and development, whether married, separated, divorced, or single. Our goal is to have an open discussion on the joys and challenges of fatherhood," said Levar Robinson, founder of FOAM.

The event is still accepting contributing sponsors and booth partners. Donations are being accepted. Those wishing to participate should call 225-775-3935 or email jjncc@brgov.com before June 1.

