4 arrested after woman spots her stolen vehicle on interstate

Four people were arrested Thursday after they allegedly tried to run from police because they were spotted in a stolen car.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim had previously reported her car stolen. She was in a different vehicle Thursday afternoon when she saw her stolen car on I-10 in the downtown area.

The victim called police and told them four people were inside the stolen car.

Police responded and located the vehicle. They began to follow the alleged stolen vehicle.

The probable cause report states that the driver, later identified as Raymond Lewis, 23, tried to outrun police. The report says that the vehicle went "into the opposing lane multiple times" during the pursuit and also ran several red lights.

The car then exited the interstate at Bluebonnet. The car continued to a nearby neighborhood when the alleged suspects reportedly got out of the car and took off running.

After a brief pursuit, police say they located all four suspects.

Lewis and Trent Wilson, 17, were both reportedly in possession of illegal drugs. Lewis allegedly had a hydrocodone pill and Wilson allegedly had a small amount of marijuana.

Dakiya Johnson, 17, and Daija Hughes, 18, were also arrested. Both women claim they did not know the vehicle was stolen, but did allegedly admit to being in the vehicle during the chase.

All four were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.