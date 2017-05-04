Geaux Ride! May is Ride Your Bike month

It's just like riding a bike. That's an expression we say often, but when was the last time you went for a ride?

May is the time to pull your old bike out of storage because it's Ride Your Bike month.

"May is National Bike Month, and conveniently for us in Louisiana, it might also the last month that we can comfortably ride our bikes before it gets hot," said Mika Torkkola, president of the non-profit organization Bike Baton Rouge. "Longer days and more light in the evenings mean that there's no better time to get out on your bike and go explore your city."

If you don't have a bike, but want to go for an easy ride, there's a new group that's perfect for you.

Geaux Ride provides bikes, complete with rim lights, for a $25 fee. The group sets up every Thursday night in downtown Baton Rouge and they average roughly 40 to 50 people per week.

But you don’t have to pay-to-play if you already have your own wheels. If you have a ride ready to roll, then you should consider joining the National Bike Challenge.

"It is a free and easy way to challenge yourself, your colleagues and your community to ride more while competing on a local, state and national level. The 2017 Challenge is organized and presented by the League of American Bicyclists, with presenting sponsorship by 3M," states the organization's website.

So how does it work?

Anyone can participate and you can create a group of riders. You can use any type of bike, but you can’t use a stationary bike. From May 1 through September 30, you log your rides and in doing so you get points (1 point for every mile, and 20 points for every day you ride).

Sounds easy, right?

As for kids, a healthy life can start every day with a bike ride to school. On Wednesday, May 10, many groups will host rides for Bike-Walk to School Day.

The Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet school (FLAIM) is one school participating and has done so in the past. The ride will start at 7:30 a.m. at City Park near picnic hill.

Of course there are plenty additional options for those seeking out group rides.

