Pop-Up Farmers Market to offer healthy Mother's Day options

Food is a unifying thing that makes everyone happy. For this Mother's Day, local farmers suggest giving your mom this form of happiness that will also keep her healthy.

On Sunday, May 7, Alexander's Highland Market will host a Pop-Up Farmers Market from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with fresh, local produce, there will be healthy and tasty meal options.

“Big box stores and massive chains have lost their allure in a culture hungry for community and healthy food,” says owner Lathan Alexander. “Supporting local farmers and small food vendors is our mission. It’s a great way to connect with others and get unique items for Mother’s Day.”

For example, nutritionists with Pennington Biomedical Research Center will be providing a sample of its Louisiana Strawberry Salsa. They will also be available to talk about healthy eating tips and to discuss current research.

But it's not all about food. Custom jewelry, hand-carved Cajun spoons, designer hair bows and more will be available for purchase.

