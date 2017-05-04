Movie Tavern at Juban Crossing honors Livingston first responders with $1 admission

For one week, first responders will be afforded a perk at the Movie Tavern located at Juban Crossing, 9998 Crossing Way, Suite 700.

From May 5-12, Livingston Parish-based first responders will only have to pay $1 for admission to a film of their choosing.

“We wouldn’t have recovered from last year’s flood if it wasn’t for our local first responders” said Danny DiGiacomo, Vice President of Marketing at Movie Tavern. “They give their heart and soul for this community, so we hope this simple token of gratitude gives each of them a well-deserved chance to sit-back, relax and enjoy a film.”

This Movie Tavern location opened on April 13, 2016, but was forced to close in August after the theater flooded. The business recently reopened after undergoing renovations.

This offer will be available to roughly 600 people who work as first responders in the parish.

