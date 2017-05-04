Former Southern Jag Lenard Tillery signs as FA with LA Rams

It looks like the SWAC's all-time leading rusher has the same destination the San Diego chargers opted for, signing a free agent contract with an NFL team.

Former Southern and McKinley star running back Lenard Tillery tells 9 sports he is expected to sign a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Tillery broke the league's career rushing record with 4,857 yards, and his 1,665 yards last season, broke a school record that stood for 70 years. He was named one of four finalists for the inaugural Black College Football Player of the Year Award.

Tillery played in the NFL Player Association's All-Star game in Southern California, and now he expects to head back for the Rams' mini camp next week.

