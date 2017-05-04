Baton Rouge chef to appear on The Food Network's 'Chopped'

A Baton Rouge chef will soon appear on an episode of The Food Network's hit show "Chopped."

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, Chef Eusebio Gongora II will be featured on the May 23, 2017 episode titled "Grill Game."

In the episode, Gongora will attempt to out-grill the competition with pre-selected ingredients.

Gongora is currently the executive chef at Southfin Southern Poke, which is the newest restaurant addition to the Southdowns area.

Southfin is the concept of the same owners of City Pork. Where City Pork serves up Charcuterie, Southfin is focused on Hawaiian inspired street food.

"At Southfin, you can choose from several Chef composed poke bowls or get inspired to customize your own using an array of fresh seafood, healthy ingredients and house made island sauces. Pair your bowl with an assortment of beverages, including own agua frescas, locally made kombucha, or a tropical culinary cocktail," states the restaurant's Facebook page.

A viewing party for the "Chopped" episode will be held at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Hwy. The episode will air at 9 p.m.

