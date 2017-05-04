FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds linger, cool afternoon

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy; quite cool and breezy - a high in the mid/upper 60°s

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, light west winds; almost chilly - a low of 49°

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine, NW winds - a bit warmer, a high of 74°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-The severe weather/heavy rainfall/flash flood threat ended early Thursday morning; a few lingering showers developed during the early commute, but had no further impact on rainfall totals …

-As of late morning, some showers are still showing up around the New Orleans metro area but again - nothing of major consequence

-And, since we have the fringes of mid-level moisture throughout our viewing area, we’re looking at a layer of mostly cloudy skies staying in place - along with gusty NW winds (sustained at 10 - 15 mph; gusts up to 25 mph!)

-Unseasonably cool weather for early May will be quite noticeable … this time of year, our afternoon temperature should end up in the mid 80°s (84°); but Thursday, our forecast high will likely struggle to reach the upper 60°s!!

-Overnight, as skies begin to clear and winds subside, lows may actually fall into the upper 40°s (again, much cooler than normal, 62°)

-Friday, Saturday and Sunday we’re SO looking forward to NICE spring weather - sunshine returns and STAYS for a change - a modest warming trend Friday (mid 70°s) back to the upper 70°s/mid 80°s Saturday and Sunday!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Seas, 4 - 7 feet (9 feet); SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING

Inland Lakes: NW winds, 20 - 25 knots; Waves, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING

TIDES FOR MAY 5:

High Tide: 1:32 p.m. +0.8

Low Tide: 3:37 a.m. +0,4

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 4 … 94° (1952); 40° (2013)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 4 … 84°; 62°

SUNRISE: 6:18 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:45 p.m.

