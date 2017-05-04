New Mid City Mardi Gras parade hosts kickoff event to reveal plans

Mid City Baton Rouge has witnessed a lot of changes over recent years. On Thursday, May 4, a new group is giving people the chance to get a look at what's to come next year.

“For years there has been a lot of talk about holding a Mardi Gras parade in Mid City,” said Samuel Sanders, executive director of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance and a member of the Mid City Gras board of directors. “Now, we are making this happen.”

Southdowns has a parade. Spanish Town has a parade. But until now Mid City did not.

“The time is right for a Mardi Gras parade in Mid City and this is an event for everyone who lives, works and plays in the neighborhood,” said Leanne Myers-Boone, president of Mid City Gras Inc. “More Mardi Gras is always a good thing.”

The best way to announce a new party is with a party, of course. So, the non-profit group is hosting a kickoff party at The Motor Exchange, 655 Scenic Hwy. The event will begin at 5 p.m.

“We want this parade to be a celebration for everyone as it highlights the essence of Mid City and strives to showcase the diversity of the community with a spirit of inclusiveness that positively contributes to the progress of our city,” said Twanda Lewis, vice president of Mid City Gras.

At the party, details of the parade will be discussed and the public will have a chance to sign up as volunteers or make tax-deductible contributions to Mid City Gras.

“Mardi Gras is about fun, it's about celebration, it's about satire,” said the Rev. Nathan Ryan, associate minister of the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge, and head of the Mid City Gras’ Irreverence Committee. "This parade will feature all of these things. Plus, it will have ghosts."

