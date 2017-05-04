New Mid City Mardi Gras parade hosts kickoff event to reveal plans

May is the time to pull your old bike out of storage because it's Ride Your Bike month.More >>
A woman died early Thursday morning after she crashed her car for unknown reasons.More >>
On Sunday, May 7, Alexander's Highland Market will host a Pop-Up Farmers Market from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.More >>
From May 5-12, Livingston Parish-based first responders will only have to pay $1 for admission to a film of their choosing.More >>
Family members said a tree fell on their Baton Rouge home overnight. It happened on Mesa Verde Avenue, which is not far from South Choctaw Drive at Monterrey Boulevard.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
