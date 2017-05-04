SEC standings: LSU 1 game back in the West with South Carolina on deck

With the Tigers sweep of Alabama last weekend, LSU is back in the SEC West race.
LSU is one game behind Auburn and Mississippi State in the West with South Carolina on deck.
The Tigers will host the Gamecocks starting Friday night at Alex Box Stadium
Here are the updated standings and this week's SEC matchups.
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|Auburn
|14-7
|32-14
|Mississippi State
|14-7
|30-16
|Arkansas
|13-8
|34-12
|Texas A&M
|13-8
|33-13
|LSU
|13-8
|30-15
|Ole Miss
|11-10
|29-17
|Alabama
|2-19
|15-29
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|Kentucky
|14-7
|31-14
|Florida
|13-8
|32-13
|Vanderbilt
|10-10
|27-17
|South Carolina
|10-11
|26-17
|Missouri
|8-13
|28-18
|Tennessee
|6-14
|23-18
|Georgia
|5-16
|17-28
This week's SEC matchups:
Thursday-Saturday:
Arkansas at Tennessee
Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Friday-Sunday:
Alabama at Auburn
Ole Miss at Florida
Georgia at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
Missouri at Vanderbilt
2017 LSU baseball schedule with results
