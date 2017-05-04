SEC standings: LSU 1 game back in the West with South Carolina on deck

With the Tigers sweep of Alabama last weekend, LSU is back in the SEC West race.

LSU is one game behind Auburn and Mississippi State in the West with South Carolina on deck.

The Tigers will host the Gamecocks starting Friday night at Alex Box Stadium

Here are the updated standings and this week's SEC matchups.

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL Auburn 14-7 32-14 Mississippi State 14-7 30-16 Arkansas 13-8 34-12 Texas A&M 13-8 33-13 LSU 13-8 30-15 Ole Miss 11-10 29-17 Alabama 2-19 15-29

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL Kentucky 14-7 31-14 Florida 13-8 32-13 Vanderbilt 10-10 27-17 South Carolina 10-11 26-17 Missouri 8-13 28-18 Tennessee 6-14 23-18 Georgia 5-16 17-28

This week's SEC matchups:

Thursday-Saturday:

Arkansas at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Friday-Sunday:

Alabama at Auburn

Ole Miss at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Missouri at Vanderbilt

2017 LSU baseball schedule with results

