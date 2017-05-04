Woman dies, 3 children taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

A woman died early Thursday morning after she crashed her car for unknown reasons.

Officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm that the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Coon Rd. near Hwy 417.

Investigators say the woman went off the road for unknown reasons. She then over corrected and crossed the road. The vehicle then struck a tree.

Three children were reportedly transported from the scene to local hospitals. Acadian Ambulance took two by helicopter and one by vehicle.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

