Woman dies, 3 children released from hospital after single-vehicle crash

A woman died early Thursday morning after she crashed her car for unknown reasons.

Officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm that the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Coon Rd. near Hwy 417.

Investigators say Joyce King, 60, drove off the roadway for unknown reasons. She then overcorrected and crossed to the other side of the road. The vehicle then struck a tree.

Three children were reportedly transported from the scene to local hospitals. Acadian Ambulance took two by helicopter and one by vehicle.

Officials say that as of Friday, May 5, all of the children were released from the hospital and are expected to recover.

