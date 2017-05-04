Report: Joey Chustz, former Denham Springs high football star, dies suddenly

Denham Springs is mourning the loss of a football star and assistant coach who died suddenly.

The Livingston Parish News reported Joey Chustz, one of Denham Springs High School’s most accomplished football players passed away Wednesday. He was 40 years old.

According to the newsletter, Principal Kelly Jones confirmed Chustz died of natural causes. The report added that Jones said there was no warning.

Records show Chustz was an offensive tackle who played college football at Louisiana Tech and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, making him the first Denham Springs player in modern history selected in the NFL Draft.

