Unlicensed contractor facing criminal charges in 3 parishes

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars again August flood victims say they lost thousands of dollars for repairs that were never completed.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Mark A. Willis Jr., 32, is charged with residential contractor fraud, engaging in business of contracting without a license, and theft. The report states he is also facing charges for contractor fraud in Livingston Parish.

RELATED STORIES: Contractors arrested for fraud related to August 2016 flood repairs

In the first case, the victim claims she paid Willis to make repairs to her home, which was flooded in August 2016. She claims Willis presented himself as a licensed contractor, but the Louisiana State Licensing Board says he is not.

The victim says she learned that the cabinets she paid to have installed in her home were never purchased, even though Willis allegedly told her that the delivery was simply delayed.

The report also states that along with the charges from Livingston Parish, Willis was incarcerated in East Carroll Parish at the time deputies began the investigation. The report did not include his charges from that parish.

In the second case, Willis is accused of bilking an 82-year-old woman. After making several payments, the victim claims that the subcontractors told her they would not perform anymore work. This happened a week before Christmas.

The subcontractors allegedly told the victim they had never been paid by Willis.

The victim says she is out roughly $7,000.

A third case is very similar to the last. The victim claims that the subcontractors continued to walk off the job. After paying more than $10,000, the work was never completed.

On Wednesday, May 3, Willis was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.