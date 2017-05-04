Need a job? Hiring event happening today in Walker

Waste Management of Baton Rouge is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, May 4 for technicians and CDL drivers.

The hiring fair is being held at Waste Management headquarters, 15505 Industry Way, in Walker. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcomed and it's possible to be hired on the spot.

Candidates can also pre-register by clicking this link.

