Need a job? Hiring event happening today in Walker

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Waste Management of Baton Rouge is hosting a hiring event on Thursday, May 4 for technicians and CDL drivers.  

The hiring fair is being held at Waste Management headquarters, 15505 Industry Way, in Walker.  The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.  

Walk-ins are welcomed and it's possible to be hired on the spot.  

Candidates can also pre-register by clicking this link

