Tree falls on home, pinning woman's son

Family members said a tree fell on their Baton Rouge home overnight.

It happened on Mesa Verde Avenue, which is not far from South Choctaw Drive at Monterrey Boulevard.

The homeowner, Lillie Pooler, said she heard a loud pop around midnight. When the tree fell over, it spanned across three bedrooms, pinning her son underneath.

"We are so thankful, very thankful," Pooler said. "It's a house that can be repaired. He's alive and well and God is good to us and we just thankful today. This can be fixed."

Pooler added her son has a few scrapes and bruises, but he is doing okay.

