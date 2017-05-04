Kieran Hayward reportedly leaves LSU basketball program - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kieran Hayward reportedly leaves LSU basketball program

Posted by WAFB Staff
Kieran Hayward (Source: WAFB) Kieran Hayward (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A member of the LSU basketball team is apparently leaving the program.

Kieran Hayward, a sophomore guard from Australia, posted a message on Twitter that he is moving on.

Hayward played in 26 games for the Tigers, averaging a little more that a point per game.

