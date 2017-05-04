Kieran Hayward reportedly leaves LSU basketball program

A member of the LSU basketball team is apparently leaving the program.

Kieran Hayward, a sophomore guard from Australia, posted a message on Twitter that he is moving on.

I want to thank Johnny Jones and the whole community at #LSU for making my time here a blast! Time to start a new chapter in my journey ?? — Kieran Hayward (@KieranHayward0) May 4, 2017

Hayward played in 26 games for the Tigers, averaging a little more that a point per game.

