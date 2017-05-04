Fire investigators try to determine what started house fire on Glenhaven Drive

Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire late Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Glenhaven Drive, which is in the Sherwood Forest area, around 10:30 p.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said flames were shooting out of the front of the house when firefighters arrived on the scene.

He added they were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond that area.

According to Miles, the cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators do not suspect foul play.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

