Lightning causes house fire on Melrose Blvd.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Melrose Blvd. Wednesday night.

According to BRFD, firefighters arrived on scene around 7:40 p.m. and were told by the homeowners that lightning started the fire. Crews began checking the house for signs of fire and when they opened the door to one of the back bedrooms, they found the room full of smoke.

Firefighters started working in the attic to bring the fire under control. The fire was out just before 8 p.m., but the house suffered heavy smoke damage as a result.

Homeowner on Melrose Blvd. said lightning struck his house & started a fire. Everyone ok. Another big fire in Brownsfield right now @WAFB pic.twitter.com/7TApwUpBN4 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 4, 2017

No injuries were reported in this incident.

