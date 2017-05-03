Officials respond to 2-alarm house fire on Malcolm Dr. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials respond to 2-alarm house fire on Malcolm Dr.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Central Fire Department Source: Central Fire Department
Source: Central Fire Department Source: Central Fire Department
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials with the Central and Zachary Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Malcolm Dr. in Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the working house fire around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. The two story house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly