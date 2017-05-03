House destroyed by fire after reported lightning strike reignites near Central

Fire rekindles at house on Malcolm Drive in Central. (Source: WAFB)

A reported lightning strike allegedly caused a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday night and then rekindled early Thursday morning near Central.

The house on Malcolm Drive near Foster Road, which is in Brownfields, reignited around 5:15 a.m. The Central Fire Department dispatched four trucks to handle the second fire. Within minutes the flames had significantly decreased in size.

Baker Fire Department, Brownsfield Fire Department, Fire District 6, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) also responded to the scene after the fire rekindled.

The house first caught fire Wednesday around 8 p.m. No one was home at the time.

The Central and Zachary fire departments responded to the initial fire.

"The time that one of the main storm cells was coming through, a large lightning strike reported in the area," said Baker Fire Dept. District Chief Christopher Hunt. "Neighbors reported seeing smoke in the house. After large storms with lightning, wind, we normally get lightning strike house fires."

The two-story house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews battled the flames for about an hour before getting the fire under control. The house is considered a total loss.

The house was reportedly being remodeled.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

