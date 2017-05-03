Property owners weigh in on expansion at BTR Airport

Around three dozen homes and businesses could soon be bought up to make way for an expansion at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

The FAA has recommended that the airport put more room between Plank Rd. and its runway. Currently, the roadway is approximately 460 feet from the end of the runway. That would mean a portion of the Plank Rd. near the Saintsville Church would be moved farther east. For that to happen, some property owners would have to sell. Some of those homeowners voiced their concerns on Wednesday night at a community meeting hosted by BTR Airport

leaders and EBR Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks.

“There's a material that's been put in place, special engineering, a resting system. If an aircraft overruns the runway, it would slow it down or slow it before it entered Plank Road,” said Baton Rouge Airport interim director, Ralph Hennessy.

“I'm just hoping it’s better than what the offer was the last time they did it because it was not even 80 percent of the value of our home or what I had in a mortgage,” said homeowner, Deborah Jones.

Property acquisition would not begin until 2018. Airport leaders plan to present a study to the FAA and DOTD by the end of this year. Click here for design details and more information.

