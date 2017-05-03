Property owners weigh in on expansion at BTR Airport

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 3More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 3More >>
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Melrose Blvd. Wednesday night.More >>
Law enforcement officers and elected officials are putting out the message that they support possible peaceful demonstrations following the federal decision in the Alton Sterling shooting but they will also do everything in their power to ensure safety for protesters, police officers and the general public. IntenMore >>
Around three dozen homes and businesses could soon be bought up to make way for an expansion at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The FAA has recommended that the airport put more room between Plank Road and its runway. Currently, the roadway is approximately 460 feet from the end of the runway. That would mean a portMore >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>