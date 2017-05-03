Sandbags available in advance of potential severe weather

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds

16072 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70895

BREC Alsen Park

601 Old Rafe Meyer Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

BREC Doyles Bayou Park

7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

Zachary, LA 70791

BREC Flannery Road Park

801 South Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park

1702 Gardere Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

BREC Memorial Stadium

1702 Foss Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

BREC Lovett Road Park

13443 Lovett Road

Central, LA 70818

HOW TO USE YOUR SANDBAGS:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends building a dike three times as wide at the base as it will be tall.

Filling sandbags usually is a two-person job. One person holds the bag on the ground slightly in front of his or her spread feet and the second shovels the sand into the bag. The bag holder should use gloves to protect his or her hands. Using safety goggles also might be a good idea, especially during dry and windy days.

Here’s how to build a dike:

Place the first layer of bags lengthwise (parallel to the water flow), overlapping the bags so the filled portion of one bag lies on the unfilled portion of the next, with the untied open end facing downstream.

Offset adjacent rows or layers by one-half bag length to eliminate continuous joints (it’s similar to laying bricks).

Compact and shape each bag by walking on it. Continue to walk on the bags as you place succeeding layers to eliminate voids and form a tight seal. Five feet of water can exert about 310 pounds of pressure per square foot at the base of a dike.

Seal the completed dike with a sheet of plastic to improve water tightness. Spread a layer of soil or sand 1 inch deep and about 1 foot wide along the bottom of the dike on the water side. Lay polyethylene plastic sheeting over the loose soil or sand so the bottom extends 1 foot beyond the bottom edge of the dike. Place a row of sandbags on the bottom edge of the plastic to form a watertight seal along the water side. The upper edge of the plastic should extend over the top of the dike. Use sandbags to hold down the top edge of the plastic.

Lay the plastic sheeting very loosely. The water pressure will make the plastic conform easily to the sandbag surface. If the plastic is stretched too tightly, the water could puncture it. Also, avoid puncturing the plastic with sharp objects or by walking on it.

