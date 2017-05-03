Sandbags available in advance of potential flooding

Due to the potential for severe weather, including possible flooding in and around the Baton Rouge area, the Mayor-president's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) has announced the availability of sandbags for residents.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Fire Station #7: 5758 Claycut Rd.

Fire Station #9: 4025 Perkins Rd.

Fire Station #13: 835 Sharp Rd.

Fire Station #14: 4121 Harding Blvd.

Click here for interactive radar.

For more information, contact MOHSEP at 225-389-2100 and follow Red Stick Ready on Facebook and Twitter.

