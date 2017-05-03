C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA to hold ribbon cutting after being closed since August flooding

The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony since the building has been under construction since the August flooding, about nine months ago.More >>
Last August, pop superstar Taylor Swift was one of the first to open her wallet for the flood-hit communities of Louisiana. This week, one of the schools she helped finally got the chance to say, "Thank you."More >>
Fire investigators in Baton Rouge are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze at a convenience store early Wednesday morning. It happened at the Rite-Shop Food Store on Greenwell Street in the Glen Oaks area around 3 a.m.More >>
A man accused of killing a woman and abducting her 2-year-old child back in 2015 could learn his fate as early as this fall after a judge set his trial Tuesday.More >>
A House panel advanced a bill Tuesday, May 16 increasing the state’s gas tax by 17 cents per gallon.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
