C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA to hold ribbon cutting after being closed since August flooding

The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony since the building has been under construction since the August flooding, about nine months ago.

The ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday, May 17 at 11 a.m., while the grand reopening will be held Sunday, May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. The grand reopening event will feature door prizes, tours, and demonstrations.

The YMCA was greatly affected by the August flooding, taking on more than 3 ft of water, causing over $1.5 million in damage. The indoor aquatics center was the first portion of the building to reopen, back in November. The second phase opened in March, which included the indoor track, cardio equipment, basketball courts, and weights.

The YMCA will continue to reopen in phases and is very excited to welcome members back.

