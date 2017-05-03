C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA reopens after being closed since August flooding

The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning and will have a grand reopening over the weekend.More >>
The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning and will have a grand reopening over the weekend.More >>
The Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee approved SB 153 by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, which looks to raise the state minimum wage to $8 an hour next year.More >>
The Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee approved SB 153 by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, which looks to raise the state minimum wage to $8 an hour next year.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy; spotty shower (10%); high of 87°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - humid; a low of 69°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy; spotty shower (10%); high of 87°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - humid; a low of 69°
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
Last August, pop superstar Taylor Swift was one of the first to open her wallet for the flood-hit communities of Louisiana. This week, one of the schools she helped finally got the chance to say, "Thank you."More >>
Last August, pop superstar Taylor Swift was one of the first to open her wallet for the flood-hit communities of Louisiana. This week, one of the schools she helped finally got the chance to say, "Thank you."More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>