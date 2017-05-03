C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA reopens after being closed since August flooding

The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning and will have a grand reopening over the weekend.

The ribbon cutting was held at 11 a.m., while the grand reopening will be Sunday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The grand reopening event will feature door prizes, tours and demonstrations.

The building has been under construction since the August flooding, about nine months ago. The flood took over the entire facility.

The staff said it is a welcome sight to see members returning and getting back into their routines.

"It's nice; it's a welcome home," said Josh Landry, executive director of C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA. "We want people to come in and take a look at the facility. We've got our cardio, strength, free weights. We've got our pools. It's just fun. We want everybody to be back home and to just come see us. We miss them."

The YMCA was greatly affected by the August flooding, taking on more than 3 ft of water, causing over $1.5 million in damage. The indoor aquatics center was the first portion of the building to reopen, back in November. The second phase opened in March, which included the indoor track, cardio equipment, basketball courts and weights.

