Attorney for BRPD officer who fired shots in Sterling case comments following DOJ decision

The family of Alton Sterling had strong words Wednesday for the officer who fired the fatal shots, Blane Salamoni.

For the first time, Salamoni’s attorney has spoken out about what he says about Sterling's gun and what these months have been like for him.

"You know, it's been very stressful on him and his family. I think a lot of people forget that. You know, he's been in limbo for ten months and his whole family has been concerned for him, and you know, he's dealing with it on a day-to-day basis, but it's been very hard on him, very, very hard. We got frustrated a lot. We really wanted answers quicker. Now I get it, and in hindsight, I'm glad they took that long because I now know that they did turn over every stone and keep digging and at the end of the day, there just wasn't enough evidence to prosecute this case criminally. Alton Sterling had a loaded pistol in the top of his pocket and his hand was on it. He wasn't just reaching for it, his hand was on the gun,” said John McLindon, Salamnoi’s attorney.

Wednesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that federal investigators have declined to charge two Baton Rouge police officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Sterling.

Howie Lake's attorney, Fred Crifasi, also released a statement on his behalf Wednesday evening. The statement reads:

The course of events on July 5, 2016 caused the tragic loss of a human life. It has drastically changed the lives of all those personally connected and has indirectly affected so many more. While Officer Lake is certainly relieved by the conclusion reached by the United States Department of Justice, he is aware that this investigation is now in the hands of the Attorney General for the State of Louisiana. Accordingly, he will continue to refrain from publicly commenting on the facts of the case.

