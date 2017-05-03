Live After 5 for this Friday cancelled; rescheduled for June

AMFM was scheduled to take the stage at Live After 5 this Friday, May 5, but organizers say that concert has been rescheduled because Baton Rouge police are not available to work the concert, which is required for the concert to get its permit.

Instead, the band will perform on Friday, June 2.

Live After 5 2017 Spring Lineup

