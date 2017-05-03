Live After 5 for this Friday cancelled; rescheduled for June - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Live After 5 for this Friday cancelled; rescheduled for June

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Live After 5 - April 21 (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

AMFM was scheduled to take the stage at Live After 5 this Friday, May 5, but organizers say that concert has been rescheduled because Baton Rouge police are not available to work the concert, which is required for the concert to get its permit.

Instead, the band will perform on Friday, June 2.

Live After 5 2017 Spring Lineup

