Alton Sterling's aunt to officers: 'I forgive you, but justice needs to be served'

The aunt of Alton Sterling, who raised him, says she forgives the officers involved in his death. She added that justice “needs to be served.”

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that federal civil rights charges will not be pursued against the two officers involved in the Sterling case.

After that decision was made public, Sterling’s aunt, Sandra Sterling, was asked what she would say to the two officers if she had the opportunity to speak with them. She said she would tell the officers that, “I forgive you but justice needs to be served.”

She added that she believes Blane Salamoni, the officer who fired the deadly shot, was wrong and became incredibly emotional when describing the events that unfolded.

"That was the hardest thing. To hear Salamoni tell my nephew, my child who I loved so much, 'I'm going to kill you.' He put a gun to his head...Salamonni put that gun to his head and said 'I'm going to kill you.' So how do you think Alton felt?"

Following Wednesday’s federal announcement, Sterling’s son, Cameron, urged members of the community to never go out and do something that they would later regret. “Stay lifted and believe in God,” Cameron Sterling said. “Don’t ever not believe in God. Always believe in God because he has the final say-so no matter what.”

The son ended his comments by adding “I love everyone.”

