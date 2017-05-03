Councilwoman Banks, BTR Airport to host community meeting on relocation

Councilwoman Banks and the BTR Airport will host a community meeting for the proposed Plank Rd relocation on Wednesday.

The current location of Plank Road off the end of Runway 13/31 is within the runway’s “Runway Safety Area” and “Runway Protection Zone;” both of these areas should be free from any obstruction that could affect the safety of an aircraft should it overrun the runway. The Airport’s Master Plan recommends relocating Plank Road in an effort to comply with the FAA Standards.

Airport looking to shift Plank Rd. to comply with federal regulations

‘The meeting will be held at the Saintsville Conference and Reception Center located at 8930 Plank Road at 6 p.m.



For more information, please contact the Metropolitan District 2 Office at (225) 389-8331 or email vcarter@brgov.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.