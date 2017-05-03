PROGRAMMING NOTE: Changes due to basketball, football

Below are programming changes on Friday, December 29 to the WAFB schedule.

Due to NCAA basketball game Louisville vs. Kentucky, 9News at Noon will only air on WBXH and Channel 9. You can watch 9News at Noon on a mobile device by clicking here. The game is scheduled to last from noon until 2 p.m.

Additionally, regular programming from 2-6 p.m. is canceled due to The Sun Bowl. 9News at 5 p.m. will not air on any of our stations.

WBXH Channel Guide:

COX: SD (16), HD (1016)

AT&T: SD (39), HD (1039)

EATEL: SD (16), HD (716)

DISH NETWORK: SD (39), HD (8047)

CHARTER: SD (182)

ANTENNA: SD (9.4), HD (39.1)

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.