Flash Flood Watch issued for WAFB viewing area

In the WAFB viewing area, the threat for strong storms will likely peak from roughly 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. The storm is moving from West to East.

Commuters should not worry too much about the drive home. However, some pockets of street level flooding should be expected. Those areas that typically flood could be seeing some pooling.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area until 7 a.m. Thursday, May 4.

