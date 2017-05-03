Report: Deputy faces 'multiple surgeries' after getting punched in the face by suspect

A sheriff’s deputy is facing several surgeries after getting sucker punched by a suspect Tuesday morning, according to court documents.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison reported Joey Hanchett, 35, of Zachary, is facing battery and resisting charges in the incident.

According to the probable cause report, EMS contacted EBRSO after finding a man allegedly passed out in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

The report stated Hanchett had already gotten out of the vehicle by the time a deputy arrived to investigate.

It added Hanchett was very irate as the deputy tried to question him and when the deputy tried to detain Hanchett to continue the investigation, "the accused abruptly turned around and punched him [the deputy] one time in the face."

According to the report, the deputy used his Taser on Hanchett after the suspect allegedly ignored the deputy’s commands.

One of the court documents stated the deputy went to a diagnostic testing facility and was told he has injuries to an eye socket and a bone in his face. It added the facial bone injury caused his nose to continuously bleed and the facility advised him "multiple surgeries" would be required to repair the damage.

EBRSO reports showed Hanchett was booked into the parish prison on charges of battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer and second-degree battery.

